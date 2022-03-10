Long list in free agency for salary cap-strapped Titans

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay.

The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the U.S. to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program. And while Borrell didn't elaborate, it also comes as Russia last week tied the ongoing negotiations to sanctions Moscow faces over its war on Ukraine.