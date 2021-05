LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads the field at the start of the 105th Running Of The NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!

The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.

He had a strong car and the race was going well for @GrahamRahal but it’s over. @RLLracing #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/p8G3fawfaH — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) May 30, 2021

2:22 p.m.

Graham Rahal involved in crash coming out of the pits. He climbed out of his car under his own power.

Yellow flag is out and the race is under caution. It’s a terrible break for Rahal, whose car was in contention.

It appears that Rahal’s back left tire was not securely on his car, causing him to crash and hit the wall coming out of the pits.

2:19 p.m.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin assessed a penalty for a speed violation in the pits.

On track passes through lap 108:



1. Pagenaud 11

2. O'Ward 10

3. Power 9

T-4. de Silvestro 8

T-4. Rossi 8#Indy500 — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) May 30, 2021

2:08 p.m.

Halfway home! On lap 100, here’s your top 5: Daly, VeeKay, O’Ward, Hunter-Reay, and Herta.

Fuel strategy will become crucial with 100 laps left to go.

There are three former champs in the top 10: Hunter-Reay (4), Castroneves (7) and Sato (9).

1:57 p.m.

Daly passes VeeKay to retake the lead as the field reshuffles after pit stops.

It’s a 1-2 @ECRIndy parade so far. Teammates Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay have led a combined 59 of the 89 laps. — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

1:47 p.m.

VeeKay enters the pits, allowing Helio Castroneves to slide into the second spot. Another round of pit stops forthcoming. Daly also pits, putting Castroneves in the lead.

1:39 p.m.

Lap 60 top five: Daly, VeeKay, Castroneves, Herta, Palou.

1:32 p.m.

Top 5 after the restart: Herta, VeeKay, Daly, Castroneves, Palo.

1:28 p.m.

Still under caution, here’s a look at the top five as of lap 45: Herta, VeeKay, Daly, Hunter-Reay, Castroneves.

1:25 p.m.

Stefan Wilson said he’s “heartbroken” after his crash in the pits. He went to the medical center and was checked out. He said he just couldn’t brake quickly enough. “This is not how I wanted my day to end. I just hope I get another chance in Indy.”

1:22 p.m.

Dixon and Rossi are both down a lap after having trouble in the pits.

1:17 p.m.

Alexander Rossi also running into trouble restarting his car in the pits.

1:15 p.m.

Scott Dixon ran out of fuel in the pits and can’t get his car to restart.

1:12 p.m.

Stefan Wilson hit the wall while pitting. It looks like his day is over. That brings out the first caution of the race.

1:08 p.m.

30 laps into the race, the top five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter and Castroneves. VeeKay is heading into the pits.

1:01 p.m.

20 laps into the race, here’s a look at the top five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter, Castroneves

12:53 p.m.

After a slow start in the back row, Will Power has moved up seven spots–from 32 to 25.

12:51 p.m.

Current top 5: VeeKay, Hert, Dixon, Carpenter, and Kanaan.

12:49 p.m.

Rinus VeeKay makes his way to the front of the pack on lap 2.

12:47 p.m.

The green flag has dropped! Here we go! Colton Herta takes an early lead.

12:45 p.m.

Will Power had some trouble getting started and had to go to the pit. He’s allowed to get back to his initial starting spot.

—–

11:15 a.m.

We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!

11:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap

Military Appreciation Lap 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins

Red Bull Aces Race Begins 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions 12:08 p.m.: Military March

Military March 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium

“America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium

Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage

Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium

Rifle Volley – Victory Podium 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”

“Taps” 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson

“God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen

National Anthem – Jimmie Allen 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast

“Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

“Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium

Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

11:23 a.m.

Before today’s #Indy500 gets started, @Ghenneberry47 had chance to chat with the dairy farmers who will be delivering the milk to today’s winner.



What would be your milk choice from the @INDairy on victory podium?#ThisIsMay | #WinnersDrinkMilk pic.twitter.com/Lgv6aMIhrx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

With cars heading out on track, we are getting close to the green flag dropping. @Ghenneberry47 is out on pit road with all the latest #Indy500 updates.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/x2AyqbH3M8 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

There is absolutely no feeling in the world like the excitement and anticipation the morning of the #Indy500. We.are.ready. pic.twitter.com/6CwAHm6PDT — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) May 30, 2021

It’s about time race fans! Thanks for being @IMS today! I will see some of you in the stands after the green flag! I won’t be watching Twitter much now, so be sure to tag @IMS if you have a question or need help. Our team will try to respond! You all are what make this place! — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 30, 2021

The #20 Ed Carpenter car will roll off 4th. pic.twitter.com/a1ghYeGLL5 — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

Front row for the 105th running of the Indy 500 pic.twitter.com/Foqh2gkRux — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) May 30, 2021

It’s amazing how packed the stands look, even at 40% capacity after seeing them empty in 2020.



Back home again in Indiana. #Indy500 | @IMS pic.twitter.com/Diy8MYDZgo — Katie Kiel (@katie_kiel) May 30, 2021

12:40 p.m.

Roger Penske: “Drivers, start your engines!”