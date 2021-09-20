Lions RB D’Andre Swift active for game against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift will be available for his team’s Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Swift had been listed as questionable because of a groin injury, though he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) and receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) also are active for Monday’s game after being listed as questionable.

Inactive players for the Lions include cornerback Corey Ballentine, outside linebacker Austin Bryant, running back Jermar Jefferson, defensive end Kevin Strong and wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Guard Lucas Patrick and safety Darnell Savage are active for the Packers after being listed as questionable. Patrick was in concussion protocol and Savage had a shoulder injury.

The Packers won’t have tight end Josiah Deguara, who also was in concussion protocol and had been listed as doubtful.

Green Bay’s other inactive players are linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and safety Vernon Scott.

