Linebacker Jamie Collins returning for 3rd stint with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Another ex-Patriot is returning to New England.

Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a new deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to his agent David Canter.

Collins signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions in 2020, but was released on Sept. 28. He’ll take the spot on the 53-man roster that opened up after the team placed reserve defensive lineman Henry Anderson on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

This will be Collins’ third stint with New England. He was drafted by the Patriots in the second round in 2013 and spent the first three seasons with them before being dealt to Cleveland in 2016. He re-signed with the Browns in 2017 before being cut and re-signed by the Patriots in 2019.

Collins joins several former Patriots who are on at least their second stint with the team, including linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive lineman Trent Brown and quarterback Brian Hoyer.

He has 25 1/2 sacks in his career and is expected to provide some support at linebacker after Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Collins will be reunited with former teammates and linebackers Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower. The trio combined for 19 sacks for the Patriots in 2019.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL