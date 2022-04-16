ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday night.

Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.

The intentional pass of Seager gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning with Austin Warren (1-0) in the mound. Texas scored twice more in the inning, but the Angels got five runs in the fifth, including Ohtani’s two-run homer. Last year’s MVP also led off the game with a long ball, his first homer and RBI of the season.

Kolby Allard (0-1), who made 17 starts last season, gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings as the third of seven Texas pitchers in a bullpen game. The Angels hit five homers.

METS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and New York routed sloppy Arizona.

Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Cano connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. The Mets homered four times in their home opener for the first time.

Acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings. New York (6-2) has the most wins in the majors.

Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million shortstop followed Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.

ORIOLES 2, YANKEES 1, 11 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) – New York’s Aroldis Chapman walked home a run in the 11th inning to give Baltimore the victory.

Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutierrez drew one-out walks against Clarke Schmidt (0-2). Chapman came on and struck out Cedric Mullins before walking Ramon Urias on a full-count slider that was just high.

New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Tom Hallion at the conclusion of the game.

The Orioles went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position. They didn’t need a hit in the 11th.

Joey Krehbiel (1-0) earned his first major league win, part of a stellar performance by Baltimore’s bullpen.

GIANTS 4, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland lost its first home game using its new name as Carlos Rodon allowed one run in seven innings and Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lead San Francisco.

Rodon (1-0) struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight. Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson added solo homers, and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save.

Cleveland was known as the Indians from 1915-2021 before its rebranding.

Zach Plesac (0-1) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing Crawford’s shot to right in the second and Pederson’s blast to center in the fifth. The Guardians’ four-game winning streak ended.

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI and Toronto beat Oakland.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached base three times, scored a run and drove in a run to help Toronto win its sixth straight against Oakland.

Playing designated hitter for the first time this season, Guerrero hammered a 2-2 pitch from Daulton Jefferies (1-1) 428 feet to right-center in the first inning.

Reliever Adam Cimber (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Jordan Romano converted his 28th consecutive save opportunity, the longest streak in the majors.

TWINS 8, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) – Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and Minnesota beat Boston.

Luis Arraez and Gary Sanchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins.

Ryan (1-1) kept the Red Sox off balance with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (0-2) lasted only two innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Twins leadoff batter Byron Buxton left with a right knee injury after his leg got caught underneath him while sliding into second on a first-inning double.

BRAVES 5, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning and Ozzie Albies homered for the second straight game as Atlanta beat San Diego.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his first save with the Braves.

Braves starter Kyle Wright was impressive for five innings, striking out nine and walking none while allowing two runs and five hits. Darren O’Day (1-0) got the win.

The Braves took advantage of a Padres bullpen meltdown to score three runs in the eighth. Pierce Johnson (0-1) faced six batters and allowed four hits, including three straight with two outs. The big blow was Duvall’s two-run double that gave the Braves a 4-2 lead.

DODGERS 3, REDS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 26 games with an RBI triple and Gavin Lux scored two runs while reaching base three times as Los Angeles beat Cincinnati.

Chris Taylor had an early run-scoring triple as the Dodgers punctuated Jackie Robinson Day with their fourth consecutive win.

Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson (1-0) pitched four solid innings apiece for the Dodgers. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his second save with his new team, the first at Dodger Stadium.

Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks while pitching into the fifth inning for Cincinnati, which lost its fourth straight.

MARINERS 11, ASTROS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Marco Gonzales threw seven solid innings, Adam Frazier had four hits including a two-run triple and two-run double, and Seattle opened its home campaign by beating Houston.

Gonzales (1-1) scattered four hits and struck out six. He lasted just two innings in his first start of the season last weekend against Minnesota.

Gonzales was backed by a season-high in hits and runs from the Mariners. Frazier, Ty France and Jesse Winker combined to go 7 for 11 with seven RBIs and three walks.

Jake Odorizzi (0-1) didn’t make it through the fifth inning, allowing eight hits and three runs.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Rookie slugger Jake Burger had a solo homer and an RBI single, Dylan Cease dominated into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.

Cease (2-0) struck out eight and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each doubled and scored for the White Sox (5-2), whose start is their best since 2016.

Drew Rasmussen (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings for the Rays, who have lost four of five.

Liam Hendriks threw a perfect ninth for his third save.

CARDINALS 10, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Miles Mikolas carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning, Tommy Edman homered for the second straight night and St. Louis rolled past Milwaukee.

Mikolas (1-0) struck out seven and allowed one run, three hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Nolan Arenado and Edman hit two-run homers for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill and Andrew Knizner each had three hits.

Milwaukee managed six hits against the combination of Mikolas, Nick Wittgren and Andre Pallante.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the second off Freddy Peralta (0-1).

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5

DENVER (AP) – Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and Colorado overcame a tough start by German Marquez to beat Chicago.

C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team.

Trejo’s homer off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

Marquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Daniel Bard, the Rockies’ sixth pitcher, got three outs for his second save.

TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run homer and had two of Detroit’s three hits as Kansas City lost its fifth straight.

Miguel Cabrera doubled with one out in the seventh, leaving him five hits shy of 3,000. Torkelson followed one out later with a 432-foot bomb to left off Brad Keller (0-1), the second of his career.

Tarik Skubal worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run. Jacob Barnes (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings, Joe Jimenez handled the eighth and Michael Fulmer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save as the Tigers combined on a five-hitter.

Keller worked seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

NATIONALS 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell drove in three runs each and Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Each of the top four hitters in the Nationals’ lineup — Cesar Hernandez, Juan Soto, Cruz and Bell – had two hits while combining to go 8 for 17.

Erik Fedde (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked two.

Mitch Keller (0-2) struggled for a second straight start, giving up four runs, seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 1

MIAMI (AP) – Jesus Sanchez tripled for the second straight game, doubled and drove in two runs, and Miami beat Philadelphia.

Pablo Lopez (1-0) scattered four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked two for his first victory since July 11.

Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and a single.

Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth for the Phillies, who have lost four straight. Zach Eflin (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports