Expansion Kraken’s home opener spoiled by Vancouver 4-2

SEATTLE (AP)Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 7:08 remaining, and Conor Garland scored on a breakaway three minutes later as the Vancouver Canucks spoiled the home debut of the Seattle Kraken with a 4-2 win on Saturday night.

Garland assisted on Horvat’s first goal in the second period, and then scored his third of the season to cap Vancouver’s comeback and ruin a celebratory night with the Kraken playing their first home game in their new $1 billion arena.

Justin Dowling added an empty-net goal for Vancouver in the final moments and capped a successful six-game road trip for the Canucks (3-2-1) to begin the season.

Vince Dunn scored the first goal in Climate Pledge Arena in the closing seconds of the first period, and Mark Giordano gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season early in the third period. But Seattle couldn’t hold a third-period lead for the second time in its six games.

Thatcher Demko was excellent in goal for Vancouver with 29 saves. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for Seattle.

CANADIENS 6, RED WINGS 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and Montreal beat Detroit to end its season-opening losing streak at five.

Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his first points in his first start, finishing with two assists.

Jake Allen made 26 saves for Montreal.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss was pulled in the second period after conceding five goals on 17 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all six shots in relief.

Montreal gave up a power play early in the first period and the Red Wings took no time to find the opening goal, with Dylan Larkin beating Allen into the upper right-hand corner.

Ben Chiarot responded for Canadiens with 5:50 to go in the first period. The defenseman scored off a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin.

FLAMES 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and Calgary beat Washington.

Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory, this one coming after blowing an early 3-0 lead. Washington had won two in a row.

Andrew Mangiapane scored his third goal of the season for the Flames.

Calgary’s Dan Vladar made 22 saves and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, including the final feed to Lindholm for an effort that caught the body of goaltender Ilya Samsonov before trickling over the line.

Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary scored for the Capitals. Ovechkin moved to 735 career goals, bringing him within six of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL list.

RANGERS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow scored in the final six minutes, rallying New York to its fourth straight win, all on the road.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for the Rangers..

Ottawa led 2-0 after Josh Norris’ goal early in the third period, but the Senators unraveled late. Kreider scored a power-play goal by beating Matt Murray in close with 5:23 left.

Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced with 4:08 left.

Goodrow scored the winner with 2:03 left by deflecting a long shot from Sammy Blais past Forsberg.

Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa.

WILD 4, DUCKS 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and Minnesota extended its season-opening win streak to four games in beating Anaheim.

Brandon Duhaime, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, which has won its first four games for the first time since 2008-09. The franchise best for season-opening wins is six in 2006-07. Cam Talbot had 21 saves for Minnesota.

Rickard Rakell had two goals and Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim. John Gibson had 32 saves for the Ducks.

HURRICANES 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to its fourth straight win to open the season.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots in his fourth straight win.

Columbus captain Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves. Korpisalo lost his second straight game, and the Blue Jackets absorbed their first defeat at home in four games this season.

PANTHERS 4, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and added an assist to lead Florida over Philadelphia.

Owen Tippett also scored and Sam Reinhart had an empty-netter for Florida, which extended its club-record best start to 5-0.

Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers. Bobrovsky earned his 300th win in Florida’s last game, a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

DEVILS 2, SABRES 1, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give New Jersey a victory over Buffalo.

Nico Daws stopped 24 shots to win in his NHL debut, and Nico Hischier had a power-play goal for New Jersey.

Dylan Cozens scored a power-play goal for Buffalo, and Dustin Tokarski made 37 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, LIGHTNING 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give Colorado the win over Tampa Bay.

Makar beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot after Darcy Kuemper denied Anthony Cirelli to begin the sixth round as the Avalanche ended a three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point tied the game 3-3 with 2:35 remaining in the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen scored, and Kuemper made 29 saves for Colorado, which had lost three in a row.

Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

PENGUINS 7, MAPLE LEAFS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Drew O’Connor scored twice and Pittsburgh routed Toronto.

O’Connor got his second and third goals of the season. Marcus Pettersson also scored and added two assists for a career-high three points. The Penguins, playing without five of their best players, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, broke a 1-all tie with a four-goal second period.

Evan Rodrigues scored his third goal, while Jason Zucker and Brian Boyle both got their second of the season. Mike Matheson also scored his first for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves for the Penguins.

Jason Spezza scored his third for Toronto, which lost its third straight game. Jack Campbell allowed five goals on 21 shots through two periods. Michael Hutchinson stopped 10 shots in the third.

JETS 6, PREDATORS 4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Paul Stastny scored twice and short-handed Winnipeg held off Nashville.

Rookie forward Kristian Vesalainen got his first NHL goal for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who played without No. 1 center Mark Scheifele and captain Blake Wheeler for the second consecutive game. Both are in COVID-19 protocol.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in the win.

Colton Sissons, Nick Cousins, Philip Tomasino and defenseman Roman Josi scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped 23 shots.

BLUES 7, KINGS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – David Perron had three goals and an assist, Jake Neighbours scored his first NHL goal, and St. Louis beat Los Angeles.

Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis won its fourth straight game to open a season for the third time in franchise history.

Perron’s sixth career hat trick gave him five goals in his last two games.

Alex Iafallo, Justin Brown and Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight. Calvin Petersen made 33 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, COYOTES 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and New York kept Arizona winless.

New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough saves for his fourth career shutout. Cal Clutterbuck and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who have five points in three games after two opening losses.

The Coyotes limited shots and controlled the puck for long periods of the opening two periods, yet trailed 2-0 heading into the third. Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves for Arizona, which has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season.

The Islanders arrived in the desert for game five of their season-opening 13-game road trip while construction of their new arena is being completed.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports