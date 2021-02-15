Jokic gets triple-double as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-105

DENVER (AP)Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 on Sunday night in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after re-aggravating his sore right Achilles.

Davis will have an MRI on Monday. He strained his Achilles late in the first half.

The spotlight was on the showdown between Jokic and LeBron James, who are both among the favorites in the NBA MVP race. Jokic finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. James had 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, but the Lakers’ seven-game win streak ended.

Jamal Murray scored 25 points for Denver in its third straight win. Zeke Nnaji had 16 points, and fellow reserve Facundo Campazzo finished with 15.

CLIPPERS 128, CAVALIERS 111

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lou Williams scored a season-high 30 points in his first start of the season, and the Clippers handed the Cavaliers their seventh straight loss.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year added a season-high 10 assists and made all eight of his free throws on a night when the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard has a lower left leg contusion and Paul is dealing with bone swelling in his right toe.

Marcus Morris had a season-best 23 points for the Clippers, who have won three in a row and seven of 10.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points for the short-handed Cavs. Darius Garland and reserve Cedi Osman each scored 20 points. Cleveland has dropped nine of 11.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, MAVERICKS 118

DALLAS (AP) – Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic.

The young Dallas sensation scored 44 points two nights after getting a career-high 46 in a victory over New Orleans, but it wasn’t enough to extend the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak, tied for their longest this season.

Lillard finished with 34 points and 11 assists. He connected on the go-ahead 3 after Doncic assisted on a tying 3-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith after the Mavericks trailed by 13 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Trail Blazers won their fourth consecutive game with help from a 45-point third quarter, matching the franchise record for that period.

SUNS 109, MAGIC 90

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and Phoenix cruised to its sixth straight victory.

The Suns have won nine of their past 10 games and this one wasn’t close. Phoenix never trailed and jumped out to a 14-2 lead after Orlando missed 12 of its first 13 shots.

It never got much better for the Magic, who had just eight players available because of injuries. Orlando has lost eight of its past 10 and fell to 10-18 for the season. The Suns improved to 17-9.

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 23 points. Dwayne Bacon added 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

PISTONS 123, PELICANS 112

DETROIT (AP) – Mason Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Pistons spoiled Stan Van Gundy’s return to Motown.

Van Gundy was the coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2014-18. He’s coaching the Pelicans now, and Detroit became the latest team to blitz New Orleans from 3-point range.

The Pistons had six players with at least 15 points, and Detroit went 17 of 35 from beyond the arc – 13 of 21 during the final three quarters.

Josh Jackson led Detroit with 21 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 18.

The Pelicans also lost their previous two games, allowing 25 3-pointers in each one.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 26 points for New Orleans.

GRIZZLIES 124, KINGS 110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading Memphis to the victory.

Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists despite a rough 7-for-18 shooting night from the field. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points for Memphis, which had lost five of six.

Two days after blowing a 20-point, first-quarter lead in a loss to the Lakers, the Grizzlies built another early advantage and withstood a late run by the Kings.

The Grizzlies had not won in Sacramento since Dec. 31, 2017.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 point and nine assists for the Kings.

THUNDER 114, BUCKS 109

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help Oklahoma City overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double.

With Milwaukee making a late push, Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds remaining to put the Thunder in control for good in just his second start of the season.

Al Horford had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Oklahoma City, which played without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because of a sprained left knee.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee has lost three straight — all without guard Jrue Holiday, who has been out because of health and safety protocols.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, RAPTORS 112

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out, helping Minnesota snap a four-game losing streak.

Malik Beasley also scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, and Anthony Edwards finished with 18.

The Raptors had a chance to tie the game after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota’s eighth turnover of the fourth quarter. But Pascal Siakam missed a layup that was contested by 6-foot-10 Jaden McDaniels. Jordan McLaughlin clinched the victory with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell had 22 points apiece. Siakam finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

SPURS 122, HORNETS 110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the Spurs outlasted the short-handed Hornets.

Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games.

Terry Rozier had 33 points for the Hornets, who played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward because of a sore back and P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin due to health and safety protocols. In addition, Devonte Graham departed because of knee discomfort and did not play in the second half.

Malik Monk scored 23 points for Charlotte, and rookie LaMelo Ball had 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

WIZARDS 104, CELTICS 91

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 35 points in his return from a rare night off, leading Washington to the victory.

Beal went 10 for 18 from the field and 11 for 11 at the free-throw line. The NBA’s leading scorer rested during Friday night’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura added 15 points.

Kemba Walker and Jalen Brown each scored 25 points for Boston, which has lost 10 of 16. Jayson Tatum, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was held to a season-low six points.

