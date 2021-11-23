Lightning C Point expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks because of an upper-body injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the timeline before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Point appeared to favor his left shoulder or arm after crashing hard into to the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday night’s 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game.

Point, who had an NHL-best 14 goals in last season’s playoffs, sat out Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay star right wing Nikita Kucherov sat out his 15th game Tuesday with a lower-body injury and has not resumed skating. He is projected to miss another four to six weeks.

Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak missed his sixth game due to an upper-body injury but took part in Tuesday’s morning skate and is day to day.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports