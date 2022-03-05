Lewis, Morsell propel Marquette past St. John’s 85-77

MILWAUKEE (AP)Justin Lewis tossed in 28 points, Darryl Morsell scored 20 and Marquette extended its home winning streak to eight games with an 85-77 victory over St. John’s on Saturday night.

Kur Kuath had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East Conference). Morsell and Greg Elliott added six rebounds each.

Dylan Addae-Wusu had 19 points for the Red Storm (16-14, 8-11). Julian Champagnie added 15 points, while Aaron Wheeler scored 11.

