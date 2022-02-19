Leons scores 21 to carry Bradley over Illinois St. 72-64

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons tied his season high with 21 points as Bradley topped Illinois State 72-64 on Saturday.

Leons converted all 12 of his free throws. He added nine rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 18 points for Bradley (16-12, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Rienk Mast added 17 points.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (11-17, 4-11). Josiah Strong added 12 points. Mark Freeman had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Redbirds. Illinois State defeated Bradley 74-65 on Jan. 16.

