Because of player absences, the Toronto Maple Leafs will make some adjustments for their game against the visiting Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs also will try to extend two significant streaks in their game against the Flames, who lost 3-1 to the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Toronto’s Mitchell Marner scored a goal Thursday night in a 5-0 home victory over the Los Angeles Kings to stretch his team-record points streak to 21 games (10 goals, 18 assists).

The Maple Leafs have shut out their past two opponents, beating the host Dallas stars 4-0 on Tuesday with Matt Murray making 44 saves before Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 Los Angeles shots on Thursday.

Toronto has collected at least one point in 13 consecutive games (10-0-3) to move within three games of the cub record set in the 2003-04 season.

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs will be without Pierre Engvall (one-game suspension) and Nicholas Robertson (shoulder injury).

Engvall was suspended for his high-striking major and game misconduct in the third period on Thursday.

Robertson was injured in the first period on Thursday while falling after getting hit by Kings defenseman Matt Roy, and Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he could miss “significant time.”

Keefe is considering using Denis Malgin in Robertson’s left wing position on a line with John Tavares and Marner.

Joey Anderson was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, where he had 11 goals and eight assists. Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds is scheduled to play in his seventh NHL game this season on Saturday.

Regardless of his linemates, Marner insists he is not totally absorbed by his points streak.

“I’m trying not to focus on it too much,” he said. “Trying to go out there and play my game and buzz and have fun.”

The streak is the third longest recorded by an active player. Patrick Kane got to 26 games in 2015-16, and Sidney Crosby reached 25 in 2010-11.

“It’s so impressive,” said Toronto center Auston Matthews, who scored a goal against the Kings. “It’s so much fun just watching him do his thing out there. He’s having a lot of fun and makes everybody around him better, so it’s been a lot of fun to witness this, and we just want him to keep going. And I know he will.”

Matthews extended his point streak to six games (five goals, five assists) on Thursday.

The Flames recalled Matthew Phillips from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL before they opened a three-game trip in Columbus. He is tied for the AHL points lead in both goals (15) and points (30) this season, but he was not in the Flames’ lineup on Friday.

“I think I’ve built up my game since I turned pro,” Phillips said. “And I’m confident in my abilities, and I can be quick on pucks and make quick plays and get in and around the net. That’s my game.”

Jacob Markstrom started in goal for Calgary at Columbus and made 24 saves. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways, the first one at 1:02 of the first period. The Blue Jackets’ third goal was scored into an empty net.

Michael Stone scored for Calgary in the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1.

“I think our defense struggled mightily with the puck and in coverage for the whole game,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “Some guys came for a visit, not to try and win the hockey game. Very disappointed.”

The loss ended Calgary’s three-game winning streak.

–Field Level Media