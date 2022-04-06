A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:

___

OPENING DAY

Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country.

Gerrit Cole and the Yankees had been set to start the season at home against the rival Red Sox, but New York announced Wednesday that the game was postponed. Same for the Twins and their opener against visiting Seattle.

Still plenty on the docket, though. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves plan to raise a banner before hosting Cincinnati, and they’ll do it without fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers last month. Los Angeles is among 12 teams that weren’t scheduled to open until Friday.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Plenty new around the majors this year, starting with the branding in Cleveland. The Guardians make their regular-season debut in Kansas City with ace Shane Bieber on the mound against Zack Greinke.

Cleveland will get the first, surely, of many looks at Bobby Witt Jr., baseball’s top prospect who forced his way into the Royals’ opening day lineup. A shortstop in the minors, Witt will play third base to start his big league career.

He’s one of several touted prospects told they’ll begin the season in the majors, including Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Detroit slugger Spencer Torkelson, Philadelphia shortstop Bryson Stott and Tampa Bay outfielder Josh Lowe. Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene — who was up to 104 mph at Triple-A last year — will start a game over the weekend.

SAME FACE, NEW PLACE

Carlos Correa makes his Minnesota debut in a showdown with new Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Both players changed teams via free agency, with Correa departing Houston and Ray leaving Toronto.

Boston newcomer Trevor Story gets his first taste of baseball’s biggest rivalry as his Red Sox face the New York Yankees. Freeman’s replacement, Matt Olson, plays his first regular-season game with his hometown Braves after being acquired in a trade from Oakland.

The Cubs say Japanese star Seiya Suzuki has seemed remarkably comfortable in his first U.S. season. Chicago fans get to greet the 27-year-old outfielder, who slugged 38 homers last season in Japan’s Central League.

DH DUTY

Shohei Ohtani begins his AL MVP defense by pitching and hitting for the Angels against Houston — and he’ll be the only hurler asked to do both.

The designated hitter was added to the National League this winter, creating 15 job opportunities for sluggers who aren’t exactly built to defend. Nelson Cruz signed a one-year deal with the Nationals and seems ready for another big season at 41 years old — he hit a grand slam in his final spring at-bat.

The new rule also cleared a spot for the Cardinals to bring back 42-year-old Albert Pujols for a farewell tour. St. Louis hosts the Pirates, with Adam Wainwright pitching to Yadier Molina for what could be the final time as those two players also ponder retirement after 2022.

NOW HEAR THIS

For the first time, umpires will be given microphones to provide explanations following replay reviews this season. The change should eliminate some mystery — and maybe even some frustration — for fans who previously had to wait until after games to find out exactly what the crew was discussing with replay headquarters.

___

