A DAY TO REMEMBER

Ron Guidry, Bernie Williams and Tino Martinez highlight the Yankees alumni set to appear at Old-Timers’ Day in the Bronx prior to a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

There won’t be a playful reunion game this season, with New York calling off the exhibition because too many of the retired players in attendance are recovering from various operations. But there will still be a pregame ceremony on the field at Yankee Stadium, which will also include David Cone, Bucky Dent and Aaron Boone, along with Yankees spouses Joan Ford (wife of Whitey), Jill Martin (wife of Billy), Diana Munson (wife of Thurman) and Kay Murcer (wife of Bobby).

After that, Aaron Judge aims for the fences again after becoming the first big leaguer this season to reach 40 home runs Friday night. He wasn’t done, either. The star slugger launched a grand slam for No. 41 and even robbed a home run in right field as the Yankees rallied for an 11-5 victory over the Royals. He finished with six RBIs, giving him a major league-leading 89.

A free agent at the end of the season, Judge has eight homers and 19 RBIs in nine games since the All-Star break. He is on pace for 66 home runs, which would top Roger Maris’ club record of 61 in 1961.

HELLO, SAILOR

All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo is headed from Cincinnati to Seattle after the Mariners acquired perhaps the top starter on the trade market Friday night for four minor league prospects.

Seattle, which holds the second of three AL wild cards, has not been to the playoffs since 2001 — the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. He’s really established himself as a dominant starter,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got a chance to do something really big here this year. You have to step out and take a chance once in a while if you ultimately want to get the reward.”

Castillo last pitched Wednesday and figures to make his Mariners debut next week at Yankee Stadium, where Seattle plays a three-game series starting Monday.

KERSHAW AT COORS

Clayton Kershaw pitches in Colorado, his second outing since starting the All-Star Game for the National League on his home mound at Dodger Stadium.

The 34-year-old lefty, who is 8-5 with a 2.49 ERA, allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday at home against rival San Francisco. A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA in his last four starts.

He is 11-7 with a 4.81 ERA at Coors Field, his highest ERA at any ballpark where he has made more than one start.

Los Angeles is 20-4 this month and 67-32 overall, both the best marks in the majors.

Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.64) starts for the Rockies. He has a 3.57 ERA on the road but a 5.66 ERA at hitter-friendly Coors, where he has allowed eight of the 12 home runs he’s yielded.

MONEY TALKS

All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove (8-3, 2.63 ERA) is winless in five starts going into his outing for San Diego against Minnesota. He is 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA since winning at the Chicago Cubs on June 16.

Musgrove and his hometown Padres are nearing agreement on a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year. The deal is still a few days from being finalized.

The right-hander has an $8,625,000 salary and was on track to be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.52) starts for the Twins. He will be facing San Diego for the second time, the first since a win at Cincinnati on Aug. 20, 2019, when he allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

GLORY DAYS

Rays right-hander Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91 ERA) makes his second career start against Cleveland — the team he pitched for when he won AL Cy Young Awards in 2014 and 2017. He tossed six scoreless innings for the New York Yankees against Cleveland last Sept. 17, earning a win.

Zach Plesac (2-8, 4.09) goes for the Guardians, who are one game back of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central and 1 1/2 behind Tampa Bay for the final AL wild card.

ARM ALARM

The surging Toronto Blue Jays hope for more good news on top pitcher Alek Manoah, who left Friday night’s start against Detroit in the sixth inning after getting hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker.

The team said Manoah had a bruise, and X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Manoah said afterward he felt good.

“It kind of got me clean on the arm,” he said. “But after that, once I realized it really wasn’t that painful or anything, I tried to fight to stay in. But I think with the pitch count and where the game was at, it was a good call to take me out.”

A first-time All-Star this season, Manoah is 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA.

