LEADING OFF: Harper, Gregorius out, Tigers hitting just .199

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:

AILING PHILLIES

Slugger Bryce Harper and shortstop Didi Gregorius are out of Philadelphia’s lineup for now.

Harper has a sore wrist, the result of that 97 mph fastball that also hit his face Wednesday night in St. Louis. The pitch from Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera left Harper bloodied, but the star outfielder considered him fortunate he wasn’t hurt worse.

“I definitely had an angel on my side out there that night,” Harper said in a Zoom call.

“I was in a lot of pain,” he said. “I didn’t sleep well that night at all. And just the replaying in my mind the whole situation, thinking, you’re talking about a couple inches up or a couple inches over, we might be having a different situation.”

Gregorius was put on the COVID-19 injured list.

DETROIT DOWNER

Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers are hitting just .199 as a team, the worst batting average in the majors, and have the poorest record at 8-19.

Detroit struck out 18 times Friday night in a 10-0 loss to Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium. Cabrera fanned in his only two at-bats, dropping his average to .140.

TRY AGAIN

Padres lefty Blake Snell makes another attempt at his first win for his new club. Acquired from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner is 0-0 with a 3.92 ERA in five starts for San Diego. He’s struck out 31 in 20 2/3 innings.

Snell faces San Francisco at Petco Park. Giants righty Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.50) pitched a three-hit shutout against Colorado in his last start.

HARVEY SUCCESS

Matt Harvey aims to win his third straight start when he starts for the Orioles at Oakland.

The 32-year-old former All-Star is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five starts with his new team. Harvey hasn’t won three starts in a row since 2018 with Cincinnati.

Since then, he went 3-5 with the Angels in 2019 and 0-3 with the Royals in 2020.

FROM FEEL GOOD TO NOT SO GOOD

A week after playfully fist-bumping a teenaged fan who outreached him for a foul ball last weekend, Arizona outfielder Kole Calhoun is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of an injured left hamstring.

Calhoun underwent a procedure Friday to remove a tendon. He suffered the injury while stealing third base on Tuesday in a win over San Diego. The 33-year-old Calhoun is hitting .292 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Last weekend, Calhoun went chasing a foul ball hit by Austin Riley in Atlanta and a teen wound up making the catch in the right-field seats. As the fan celebrated and showed off the ball, Calhoun saluted him.

