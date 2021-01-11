The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
Lawyers: Clark County DA will not charge Raiders’ Josh Jacobs with DUI

by: Greg Haas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A statement from lawyers for Josh Jacobs says the Clark County District Attorney’s Office is not charging the Raiders running back with DUI.

“Contrary to early media reports, Josh was never charged with a DUI. After an extensive review of the eficence, the Clark County District Attorney’s office filed a complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care,” according to the Monday statement from Las Vegas lawyers David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld.

“Josh appreciates the district attorney’s thorough and complete review of the accident and we would like to thank the EMS and law enforcement at the scene,” according to the statement.

A police officer who responded to the crash scene reported observing “a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Jacobs as he spoke.”

An officer who met Jacobs when he was transported to St. Rose Sienna Hospital reported that he noticed a “strong” odor of alcohol.

Those statements were included in an “impaired driving report” filed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Information about his blood alcohol level was not included in the report.

A statement by Chesnoff and Schonfeld issued the day of the crash said, “… there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment. We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”

