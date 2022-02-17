LaStrap scores 18 to lead IUPUI past Robert Morris 66-56

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Bakari LaStrap had 18 points as IUPUI beat Robert Morris 66-56 on Thursday night.

B.J. Maxwell had 18 points for IUPUI (3-22, 1-13 Horizon League), which broke its five-game losing streak. Mike DePersia added 13 points.

Matt Mayers had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Colonials (7-20, 5-13). Kahliel Spear added 11 points.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Colonials. Robert Morris defeated IUPUI 66-49 on Feb. 5.

