NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Julian Larry had 18 points in Indiana State’s 76-67 victory against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Larry had five assists for the Sycamores (12-4, 5-0 Missouri Valley). Cameron Henry scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor, and added three steals. Robbie Avila went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Darius Burford led the way for the Redbirds (6-10, 1-4) with 22 points and two steals. Liam McChesney added nine points for Illinois State. Malachi Poindexter also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.