CINCINNATI (AP)Lane Thomas had a three-homer game for the first time in his career, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep, leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber did it on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets. He had only three home runs in 123 at-bats.

Thomas had a two-run homer in the third inning and solo shots in the fifth and seventh, lifting his season total to six, one shy of his career high. He has 18 career homers. Thomas’ bid to become the first Nationals player, and the 19th in MLB history, to hit four home runs in a game ended in the eighth when he flew out to centerfield.

Joey Votto hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati in the eighth and tied Johnny Bench for fourth on the franchise’s all-time hits list with 2,048. Tommy Pham also homered for the Reds.

Mike Minor (0-1) allowed five earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings in his first start for the Reds since being acquired in March.

Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray (6-4) allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out nine. Tanner Rainey pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

YANKEES 13, TIGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Gerrit Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost his bid in the eighth, Aaron Judge homered and had four hits on his bobblehead night, and New York routed Detroit.

The Yankees are the first team with consecutive perfect-game bids of six innings or more since at least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter also homered for New York against rookie Elvin Rodriguez (0-1), charged with 10 runs in his third big league start.

Jonathan Schoop spoiled Cole’s perfect night with two outs in the seventh. Schoop’s grounder skipped up the middle, just past diving second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Cole (5-1) was pulled after seven scoreless innings with two hits allowed and nine strikeouts on 102 pitches.

PADRES 7, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as San Diego snapped a four-game skid.

Musgrove, who pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history last season, nearly did it again. Kolten Wong got the Brewers’ only hit with a two-out, eighth-inning double. Musgrove (6-0) threw a career-high 114 pitches.

Craig Stammen retired the side in order in the ninth to complete the shutout.

The Padres scored single runs in each of the first two innings before breaking the game open with Manny Machado’s three-run homer in the fourth.

Burnes allowed eight hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances as Cleveland rolled past the Orioles.

Bieber (3-3) was more than halfway to Cleveland’s first no-hitter since 1981, but the majors’ longest active drought endured when Trey Mancini lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. Cleveland hasn’t had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981. Bieber struck out 11.

Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 10, ANGELS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered twice and Philadelphia won in interim manager Rob Thomson’s debut, sending the Los Angeles to its ninth straight loss.

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi earlier in the day after two-plus seasons of middling results

Bryson Stott hit his first big league shot to back Zach Eflin (2-4), who struck out eight and earned his first win since April 26.

South Jersey native and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout made his homecoming, playing his first game in Philadelphia since 2014. He went 0 for 4. Chase Silseth (1-1) took the loss.

CARDINALS 14, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and St. Louis routed Chicago.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games. Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run.

Dickerson sparked a five-run fourth with a solo shot against Marcus Stroman (2-5). He and Nootbaar hit back-to-back solo homers against Frank Schwindel, who took the mound in the ninth. Tommy Edman singled three times and scored three runs.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Zack Thompson earned a save.

Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer in the first and RBI single in the seventh. Cubs rookie Christopher Morel extended a club record by reaching base in his first 17 games.

BRAVES 3, ROCKIES 1, 10 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) – Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, Matt Olson hit a two-run single in the 10th and Atlanta beat Colorado, becoming the last major league team to win three straight games this season.

In only the second game in Coors Field history to be scoreless after nine innings, Carlos Estevez (1-2) walked and hit a batter to load the bases in the 10th. His wild pitch allowed automatic runner Adam Duvall to score. Olson then hit a liner to left field off Lucas Gilbreath, making a winner of A.J. Minter (1-0), who worked the ninth. Kenley Jansen gave up an RBI single to Yonathan Daza before earning his 13th save.

Fried didn’t walk a batter until there was one out in the eighth. He threw 102 pitches and struck out four.

Colorado’s Connor Joe led off the fourth with an opposite-field ground single to extend his on-base streak to 30 games.

DODGERS 6, METS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tyler Anderson extended his scoreless streak to 26 innings and became the first National League pitcher with seven wins in Los Angeles’ win over New York.

Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry and Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who have held New York to one run in winning the first two games of the four-game series between the NL’s top two teams.

Pete Alonso went deep for the Mets, who had piled up 49 runs on a 6-0 homestand before arriving at Dodger Stadium.

Anderson (7-0) allowed only three hits, striking out five.

Chris Bassitt (4-3) took the loss. He threw 110 pitches, a season high for a Mets pitcher, and yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

RED SOX 7, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in three runs to celebrate becoming the career leader in games played by a Red Sox shortstop, and Boston opened its 10-game road trip with a win over Oakland.

The A’s fell to 7-21 at home – their worst start at the Coliseum since moving from Kansas City in 1968.

Bogaerts played in his 1,094th game at shortstop, surpassing the club mark held by Everett Scott. It was also Bogaerts’ 1081st start at the position, tying Scott’s franchise record. The three-time All-Star hit his 6th homer of the season in the fourth inning and added a bases-loaded double in the ninth.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) had eight strikeouts and pitched four-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his second straight for Boston.

James Kaprielian (0-3) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) – Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each hit two home runs, Byron Buxton also went deep and Minnesota ended Toronto’s winning streak at eight games.

Jharel Cotton (1-1) and four relievers combined for six no-hit innings after taking over for Chi Chi Gonzalez as the Twins ended a three-game slump. Minnesota had lost seven of its previous 10.

George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit solo homers, but the Blue Jays lost for the fourth time in 16 games.

Garlick hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo drive in the third, both off Yusei Kikuchi (2-2). Miranda hit a solo homer off Kikuchi in the second and had a two-run drive off Trevor Richards in the sixth. Buxton hit a two-run homer off Jeremy Beasley in the ninth, his 12th.

RAYS 6, WHITE SOX 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Randy Arozarena homered, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start as Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

Jose Abreu hit his seventh home run and extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven.

Colin Poche struck out Luis Robert with the bases loaded in the ninth for his third save.

McClanahan (6-2) struck out eight in six innings, giving up two runs and six hits.

Davis Martin (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 15, MARLINS 6

MIAMI (AP) – Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, and San Francisco hit a season-high five homers in beating Miami.

Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser Hernandez, who was originally scheduled to start but allowed eight runs in a long relief role. The right-hander has surrendered a major league-high 18 home runs this season.

Zack Littell (1-1) struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief.

Wilmer Flores’ RBI double and Yastrzemski’s three-run shot in the second put San Francisco ahead 5-0. Pederson extended the Giants’ lead with a solo blast in the third. Crawford’s blast against reliever Louis Head capped a six-run seventh and increased the Giants’ lead to 15-2.

Marlins reliever Richard Bleier (0-1) started and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in his only inning of work.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rookie Alek Thomas hit two of Arizona’s five home runs in a win over Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks’ third win in four games.

Ketel Marte homered while extending his hitting streak to 15 games and Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy also connected for Arizona.

Thomas hit solo drive in the fourth and seventh innings for his first career multi-homer game.

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ three-run homer in the ninth off J.B. Wendelken drew the Pirates to 8-6. Mark Melancon closed out it for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Merrill Kelly (4-3) won for the first time in five starts, giving up three runs, two earned, in five innings. He allowed five hits, walked four and struck out two.

JT Brubaker (0-5) was tagged for six runs, five earned, and eight hits in four-plus innings.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Joe Barlow, and Seattle rallied past Texas after losing a lead of its own.

Suarez’s throwing error at third base sparked a two-run sixth that got the Rangers even at 2.

After Nathaniel Lowe had given Texas a 3-2 lead with a leadoff homer in the seventh, Suarez made up for the miscue. He hit his 10th homer, an opposite-field shot to right with one out after J.P. Crawford walked.

Roenis Elias (0-1) took the loss as Texas lost its third straight. Barlow blew his first save in 18 chances, dating to last season.

Cal Raleigh’ homered and Penn Murfee (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless eighth for his first major league win, and Paul Sewald earned his third save.

ASTROS 10, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Yordan Alvarez, Aledmys Diaz and Martin Maldonado homered and Houston beat Kansas City for its fifth straight win.

Alvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year contract, also had a pair of singles for his fifth straight multi-hit game.

Diaz opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second and added two singles for his first three-hit game of the season. Maldonado and Alvarez each hit two-run homers in the fifth against Brady Singer (2-1), who allowed seven runs on eight hits over five innings.

Jose Urquidy (5-2) retired 16 of 17 batters after Whit Merrifield led off the first inning with the first of his two singles. Urquidy went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk, fanning six.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Royals, who have lost 12 of 14.

—

