EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Trevor Lakes had 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 74-67 win over Little Rock on Thursday night.

Lakes also contributed 10 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (9-9, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 19 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the line. Jacob Polakovich recorded 16 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 10 from the line.

Deantoni Gordon led the way for the Trojans (5-13, 1-4) with 20 points. Little Rock also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Myron Gardner. In addition, CJ White finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.