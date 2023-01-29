VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Ben Krikke scored 30 points to lead Valparaiso over Evansville 81-69 on Saturday.

Krikke added nine rebounds for the Beacons (10-13, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Kobe King added 13 points and Connor Barrett scored nine.

Gage Bobe finished with 22 points for the Purple Aces (4-19, 0-12), who have lost 10 straight. Yacine Toumi added 12 points and six rebounds, while Marvin Coleman totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

Krikke scored 17 in the first half to help Valparaiso lead 43-28 at intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Valparaiso visits Missouri State, while Evansville hosts Indiana State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.