Krikke lifts Valparaiso over East-West University 101-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Ben Krikke had 21 points as Valparaiso rolled past East-West University 101-58 on Tuesday night.

Krikke made 10 of 13 shots. Kobe King had 19 points for Valparaiso (5-5). Darius DeAveiro added eight assists.

De’Quanii Jackson had 18 points for the Phantoms. Luis Baez added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick