Krikke leads Valparaiso over Jacksonville State 78-70

NASSAU (AP)Ben Krikke matched his career high with 25 points as Valparaiso topped Jacksonville State 78-70 on Monday night.

Sheldon Edwards had 12 points for Valparaiso (1-3). Kevion Taylor added 11 points. Trevor Anderson had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Demaree King had 23 points for the Gamecocks (1-3). Darian Adams added 15 points. Brandon Huffman had 15 points and nine rebounds.

