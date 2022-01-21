Kraken, in pursuit of first three-game win streak, face Blues

The Seattle Kraken might want to get Davy Jones a locker. And fast.

The expansion Kraken, who were coming off a nine-game losing streak, have won twice in a row since unveiling young Davy, their team dog, before a slump-busting, 3-2 overtime victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The Kraken won again Thursday, defeating the visiting San Jose Sharks 3-2 as defenseman Carson Soucy scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Seattle will go for a season-best three in a row when it plays host to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

“Every team needs a puppy, I think,” Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi said after scoring the shootout winner Monday. It should be noted that Donskoi has yet to score an actual goal this season, but he is 2-for-2 in shootouts.

Davy, a 4-month-old Husky mix, has been a hit with the players and coach Dave Hakstol, according to team officials. He came to the Kraken via Dog Gone Seattle, a foster-based rescue organization, and will be trained as a therapy dog.

He is off to a good start, as Grubauer was seen on the floor in the locker room in his leg pads playing with the puppy before Monday’s game.

Grubauer, the team’s biggest free agent signing, has struggled this season. The victory Monday was his first since Dec. 3. However, he has made 48 saves over the past two games and has stopped 17 of 19 of the shots he has faced on the opponent’s power-play during that stretch. He had to make some key stops after the Sharks got two man-advantage situations in the final eight minutes Thursday.

A Kraken turnover deep in their own end gift-wrapped a San Jose goal in the game’s opening minute, but Seattle found a way to bounce back.

Seattle’s Calle Jarnkrok added his 100th career NHL goal.

“It’s hard to say when you come out slow after a win last game, but I think we just looked at ourselves and said that’s unacceptable as a team,” Soucy said of allowing the quick opening tally.

Added Hakstol: “I give our guys a lot of credit to be able to step up in the second and third period and find a way to get it done when we weren’t at our best.”

The Blues have been idle since a 5-3 victory against the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn each had two goals and two assists as St. Louis earned its league-leading 14th come-from-behind victory this season.

Schenn, who was playing his first game since returning from the COVID-19 protocol, and linemates Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly combined for 11 points.

“The whole team did a really good job,” Barbashev said. “We just played hard, we played smart. We tried to not give them a lot of chances, where there were a couple from our mistakes, but overall, I think it was a really good game for our line and a really good team effort.

The Blues went 4-1-0 on their just-completed homestand, including a 2-1 victory against the Kraken on Jan. 13. St. Louis trailed 1-0 after two periods in that game, but Pavel Buchnevich netted the winner on a power play at 5:30 of the third.

Buchnevich has since been in the virus protocol but is expected to return for Friday’s game.

