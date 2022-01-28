Kraken beat Penguins, earn franchise’s 1st OT victory

PITTSBURGH (AP)Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history, lifting the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

With the Kraken trailing 1-0, Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime.

Larsson, who scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career, then won it 1:17 into the extra period to give Seattle its fourth win in six games following a nine-game losing streak.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots while helping the Kraken snap the Penguins’ six-game winning streak.

Seattle picked up just its fifth road win of the season, improving to 5-11-2 away from home. The Kraken’s last road win came on Dec. 14 at San Jose, as they dropped their previous four games away from home.

Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth of the season, a power-play goal at 8:41 of the third, but the Penguins had their season-best eight-game home winning streak end. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which has still won 17 of its last 20 games overall.

BLUE JACKETS 5, RANGERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly each had two goals and Columbus scored four straight to rally from an early deficit and beat New York, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Gus Nyquist also scored, Zach Werenski had three assists and Patrik Laine contributed two for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 less than five minutes into the game. Jenner also added an assist.

A night after Columbus gave up a record 62 shots to Calgary in a 6-0 loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 for his fifth win.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Rangers against his former team. Barclay Goodrow and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and rookie defenseman Braden Schneider added two assists. Alexandar Georgiev made 14 saves in his third loss in five games.

New York dropped into a first-place tie in the Metropolitan Division with Carolina and Pittsburgh at 60 points apiece, though the Hurricanes have several games in hand on both rivals.

CANUCKS 5, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – J.T. Miller registered his second career hat trick and Vancouver snapped a three-game skid.

The Jets have lost a season-high six games.

Miller scored once on the power play and twice at even strength for the Canucks, giving him a team-leading 15 goals on the season. He also added an assist. The 10-year veteran’s first hat trick was March 13, 2018, when he played with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists and Elias Pettersson contributed a goal and assist for the Canucks, who were 0-1-2 coming into the game. Spencer Martin made 33 saves for his first career victory in his third game with Vancouver, and sixth overall.

Andrew Copp scored for the Jets, who are 0-4-2 in their last six outings.

LIGHTNING 3, DEVILS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Anthony Cirelli had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third after failing to score on a second-period penalty shot, and Tampa Bay edged New Jersey.

Cirelli made it 3-2 off a pass from Brayden Point at 11:55, exactly 1 minute after Jack Hughes tied it for the Devils.

Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph had the other Lightning goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 11-1-1 in its last 13 home games.

New Jersey got a goal and an assist from Damon Severson. Jesper Bratt had two assists.

BLUES 5, FLAMES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and St. Louis cruised past Calgary.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis. The Blues got some revenge for a blowout loss at Calgary three days earlier. The Flames outshot the Blues 48-21 in their 7-1 victory over the Blues on Monday.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary, which had 29 shots a day after a 6-0 win at Columbus during which the Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots – the highest total in a regulation NHL game since March 1989.

KINGS 3, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou scored and assisted on Quinton Byfield’s first NHL goal in his return from a long injury layoff, and Cal Peterson made 23 saves for Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe had an empty-net goal for the Kings, who won for the second time in three games against New York-area teams to start a six-game road trip. Peterson, who improved to 10-6-1 on the season, also defeated the New Jersey Devils last Sunday. The Kings lost to the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Monday, so Los Angeles earned five of a possible six points in the three games.

The Islanders finally beat Peterson on Mathew Barzal’s ninth goal at 17:56 of the third.

Kempe scored his empty-netter to restore the two-goal margin at 19:40. Casey Cizikas cut the Islanders’ deficit to 3-2 with 19.3 seconds remaining to complete the scoring.

HURRICANES 3, SENATORS 2, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner to lift Carolina past Ottawa.

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter scored with just about three minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Derek Stepan had the team’s other goal. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves.

Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, and Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators had a 49-second power play in overtime after Tim Stutzle drew a hooking penalty. But Ottawa couldn’t take advantage.

Already without Drake Batherson (ankle) for the next couple months, the Senators could now also be without their top center after Josh Norris went hard into the boards late in the first period and took his time before getting up. He did not return.

PANTHERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Sam Bennett scored two goals to lift Florida over Vegas.

Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point, and had an assist, and Mason Marchment had an empty-net goal. Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 22-3-0 at home.

Zach Whitecloud had the lone goal for Vegas, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots.

Bennett put the Panthers ahead 2-1 with a wrister from above the left circle that bounced off Lehner’s shoulder and into the net 1:18 into the second. Marchment added an empty-net goal with 53.9 seconds left. Bennett’s second goal came with an empty net with 28.3 left to stretch the lead to 4-1.

DUCKS 5, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) – Anaheim scored three first-period goals, Trevor Zegras scored twice in the second period, and Anaheim held off Montreal.

Sam Carrick, Troy Terry and Cam Fowler had first-period goals for Anaheim, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots.

Jake Evans scored twice for Montreal. Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin, on a penalty shot, had the other goals. Cayden Primeau allowed three goals on eight shots and was pulled at the end of the first period. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced in relief.

OILERS 3, PREDATORS 2, SO

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid scored the shootout winner and added a goal in regulation for Edmonton.

Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight after going 2-11-2 in their previous 15 games. Mikko Koskinen stopped all three of Nashville’s shootout attempts.

Filip Forsberg scored his 200th career goal and Matt Duchene also had a goal for the Predators, who lost for the first time in four games.

The Oilers tied an unfortunate franchise record by allowing the game’s first goal for the 11th straight game when Forsberg scored high to the stick side past Koskinen five minutes into the opening period. It was also the 26th time in the last 30 games Edmonton has allowed the first goal of the game.

–

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports