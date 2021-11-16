Kpedi lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over Austin Peay 65-60

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Ra Kpedi had 17 points as Purdue Fort Wayne edged past Austin Peay 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Jarred Godfrey had 15 points and six assists for Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0). Jalon Pipkins added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for the Governors (1-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 13 points. Drew Calderon had 12 points.

