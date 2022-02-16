Knight lifts Loyola Chicago past Valparaiso 71-69

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Chris Knight had a season-high 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with 57 seconds left, and Loyola Chicago edged past Valparaiso 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 12 points for Loyola Chicago (20-5, 11-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tate Hall added 11 points and Braden Norris had 10 points.

Sheldon Edwards tied a career high with 23 points for Valpo (11-15, 4-10). Ben Krikke added 15 points and Thomas Kithier had 11 points.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against Valpo for the season. Loyola Chicago defeated Valparaiso 81-74 on Jan. 11.

