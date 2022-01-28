Knight leads Loyola Chicago past Southern Illinois 44-39

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Chris Knight had 16 points off the bench to lead Loyola Chicago to a 44-39 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday night.

Lucas Williamson, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), had five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Lance Jones had 12 points for the Salukis (10-11, 3-6). Marcus Domask added 10 points and nine rebounds. J.D. Muila also had nine rebounds.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Loyola Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 59-47 last Tuesday.

