Knicks waive group of veterans ahead of NBA free agency

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, New York Knicks’ Elfrid Payton dribbles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. The Knicks on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, have waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis.

The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019.

They enter free agency Friday with only Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock remaining from the group, having traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers during the season.

The moves have them well-positioned for free agency.

The Knicks also waived forward Kenny Wooten and declined their option on guard Theo Pinson.