Kluber tosses Yankees’ 12th no-hitter, tops Rangers 2-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of twirling a perfect game. Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull threw one against Seattle, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. Kluber was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.

New York got its only runs in the sixth inning on Tyler Wade’s RBI triple and DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1).

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and San Diego beat Colorado for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings. Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

INDIANS 3, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Josh Naylor drove in the tiebreaking run off Tony Watson (2-2) in the sixth, Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings and Cleveland overcame Shohei Ohtani’s latest do-everything performance for a victory over Los Angeles.

Jake Bauers homered and Franmil Reyes had an RBI double as Cleveland took the final two games of the series in Anaheim after a four-game skid. Civale (6-1) yielded four hits and a walk while striking out eight. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ohtani pitched five-hit ball into the fifth with five strikeouts for the Angels, and he subsequently moved from the mound to right field for 1 1/3 more innings, allowing him to get a third at-bat. The majors’ home run leader went 1 for 3 at the plate with a bunt single. Ohtani pitched while he was also the majors’ leader in homers for the third time this year, becoming the first player since Babe Ruth in 1919 to accomplish that feat multiple times in a season.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, who have lost six of eight. Los Angeles is 0-2 since losing Mike Trout for at least six weeks with a strained calf.

CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season and St. Louis scored five runs in the second inning to beat Pittsburgh.

Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs and four hits with four walks while striking out seven in six innings. He’s the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaquin Andujar each accomplished the feat in 1985.

Kodi Whitley relived Flaherty in the seventh and allowed three runs on a walk and two hits without recording an out. Tyler Webb, Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley bridged the gap to Alex Reyes who struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 13th save in as many opportunities.

Pirates starter Trevor Cahill (1-5) allowed four runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He departed the game suffering from left calf discomfort with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the second inning. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer, the first allowed by Flaherty in four May starts.

WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Lucas Giolito (3-4) struck out a season-high 11 and gave up two hits over eight innings, including Nelson Cruz’s 10th homer and a single by Cruz.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Leury Garcia hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then Garcia gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 7

BALTIMORE (AP) – Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Baltimore.

Mike Brosseau also homered for Tampa Bay, which has won a season-high six consecutive games. At 25-19, the Rays are six games above .500 for the first time this year. Ryan Thompson (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for Tampa Bay. Pete Fairbanks gave up a run in the ninth, but stranded two men to earn his first save since 2019.

Trey Mancini hit two home runs as part of a four-hit night and tied a career high with five RBIs for Baltimore, which has dropped nine of 11 and fell to a majors-worst 6-17 at home. Paul Fry (0-1) took the loss.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led Miami over Philadelphia.

Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games.

Rogers (6-2) gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. Yimi Garcia finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save in nine chances. Garcia stranded two when Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending flyout to the wall in right-center that was a few feet from winning it for the Phillies.

Zach Eflin (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games.

BRAVES 5, METS 4

ATLANTA (AP) – Ronald Acuna Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta topped New York after blowing an early two-run lead.

Acuna drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series.

Pinch-hitter Tomas Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh.

The Braves pulled even in the eighth. Aaron Loup gave up three hits, including a run-scoring single by William Contreras, without getting an out.

Will Smith (1-4) got the win as the Braves snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Charlie Morton left with a 3-1 lead after allowing two hits in six innings. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and no walks while adding a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s three-run fifth.

Jonathan Villar’s homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Juan Soto homered off Wrigley Field’s right-field scoreboard, helping Max Scherzer win his third straight decision for Washington.

Soto became the 16th player to hit the scoreboard that was installed in 2012, hitting a 421-foot drive on a 3-2 slider in the fifth from Jake Arrieta (4-4) that gave Washington a 4-1 lead. Soto also singled twice.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. Kyle Finnegan, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand combined on three-hit relief. Hand struck out three in the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances despite allowing Javier Baez’s solo homer.

Arrieta yielded four runs on seven hits in five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list.

GIANTS 4, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) – Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a late double and San Francisco blanked Cincinnati.

Gausman (4-0) didn’t allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart doubled leading off the fifth, and the Reds managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers.

Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits.

Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) – Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and Boston beat Toronto.

Kike Hernandez and Christian Vazquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32.

Toronto, which lost for only the second time in eight games, got a two-run homer from Marcus Semien. A victory would have moved the Blue Jays past Boston into first place in the AL East.

Verdugo hit a two-run drive and Martinez ended a 12-game homerless drought with an opposite-field shot as the first five batters reached safely against Ross Stripling (0-2). Bobby Dalbec also drove in a run with a double.

Richards (4-2) allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He induced three double-play grounders.

ROYALS 6, BREWERS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run, and Kansas City used a late rally against Milwaukee’s bullpen to win.

Scott Barlow (2-1) got the final two outs of the seventh inning, Greg Holland worked the eighth and Josh Staumont coughed up a run in the ninth before striking out Omar Narvaez looking with two runners aboard for his fifth save.

The two-game sweep gave Kansas City its first series win over the Brewers since June 2015.

The Royals had managed just two hits off Corbin Burnes when the Brewers ace left leading 3-2 after six innings. Soler was the first batter of the seventh and promptly hammered the second pitch from J.P. Feyereisen (0-2) to end his 0-for-12 skid.

ASTROS 8, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jose Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yuli Gurriel drove in four runs to back Zack Greinke, and Houston won for the seventh time in eight games by beating Oakland.

Greinke (4-1) struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter, allowing four hits over eight impressive innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Gurriel had a pair of two-run doubles among his four hits, Carlos Correa contributed two RBI singles and Altuve extended his hitting streak to 13 games. The Astros pulled within a half-game of the defending AL West champion A’s. Houston hasn’t led the West since April 8.

Sean Murphy had an RBI double in the second for Oakland, coming off its major league-leading fifth walk-off win in a 6-5 victory a night earlier.

Frankie Montas (5-3) had his three-start winning streak snapped. He allowed two runs over five innings.

DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas dropped the ball in right field, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Arizona.

Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead.

Arizona has been outscored 16-4 in losing the first three games of the series. The Diamondbacks lost their fourth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road after manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the fifth for arguing an interference call.

Joe Kelly (1-0) got the win and Kenley Jansen earned his ninth save. Joe Mantiply (0-1) took the loss.

TIGERS 6, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season and Harold Castro had three hits and three RBIs as Detroit downed Seattle.

Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, helping the Tigers earn their first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006.

With that sweep, which included Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter on Tuesday night, Detroit has won four of five and eight of 10. The Mariners had nine hits against Tigers pitchers in the three-game series with 29 strikeouts.

Skubal gave up a two-run homer to Kyle Seager in the first. Daniel Norris, Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto each pitched an inning to complete the five-hitter.

Prized rookie Logan Gilbert (0-2) lasted 2 2/3 innings in his second start for the Mariners.

—

