King scores 18 to lead Alcorn State past Milwaukee 61-57

MILWAUKEE (AP)Paul King came off the bench to score 18 points, hitting 3-for-3 3-pointers, to lift Alcorn State to a 61-57 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Lenell Henry had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Alcorn State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Dontrell McQuarters added 12 points and nine rebounds. Justin Thomas had nine points and six assists.

Byron Joshua, who led the Braves in scoring heading into the contest with 9 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

DeAndre Gholston had 17 points for the Panthers (1-5), who have now lost five straight games. Joey St. Pierre added 13 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Newby had 12 points.

