WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP)The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1 p.m. local time in New Zealand – which is 8 p.m. on July 21 on the U.S. east coast.

The U.S. team’s second match against Netherlands – a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States – kicks off at the same time.

The defending champion’s third Group E match will kick off at 7 p.m. local time in New Zealand on Aug. 1, which is 0700 GMT or 2 a.m. on the U.S. east coast.

Kickoff times in the tournament being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia range from 1 p.m. in New Zealand (0100 GMT/8 p.m. EDT) to 8.30 p.m. in Perth, Western Australia (1230 GMT/8:30 a.m. EDT)

Host New Zealand plays the opening match of the tournament against Norway in Auckland at 7 p.m. local time on July 20 and co-host Australia plays Ireland at 8 p.m. local time in Sydney (1000 GMT/5 a.m. EDT)

The final will be played in Sydney at 8 p.m. on August 20.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports