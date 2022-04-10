AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:

HOLE: 12

YARDAGE: 155

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.35

RANK: 2

KEY FACT: It surrendered only two birdies to 52 players – Matthew Fitzpatrick and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had the 2s – on Sunday, and it was where Cameron Smith’s chances at the green jacket came to an end. He made a triple-bogey 6 on the hole, the worst score there all day. Smith had just made birdie at the par-4 11th to get within three shots of Scottie Scheffler. He left the 12th trailing by six.

