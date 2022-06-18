BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP)A look at the key hole Saturday at The Country Club in the third round of the U.S. Open:
HOLE: 11
YARDAGE: 141
PAR: 3
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.172
RANK: 9
KEY FACT: Scottie Scheffler hit his tee shot onto the red line marking the penalty area and chunked his second shot en route to a double bogey that started his free-fall out of the lead. Rory McIlroy made a 12-foot putt for his only birdie of the round to stay within sight of the leaders.
—
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports