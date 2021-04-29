Kershaw’s 4th win helps Dodgers beat Reds, stop 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP)Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Kershaw (4-2) struck out eight and walked one never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base.

Matt Beaty drove in two runs with a pinch single on his 28th birthday during a six-run eighth.

Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits as the Reds were shut out for the fourth time.

Sonny Gray (0-2) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth while striking out 11 and allowing four hits and three walks.

CARDINALS 5, PHILLIES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping Philadelphia beat St. Louis after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch.

Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera (0-1).

Cabrera hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, with a 94 mph fastball. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) threw 1 2/3 innings to get the win in relief. Hector Neris pitched the ninth, picking up his fifth save.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat Colorado.

Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in center field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. A backup in New York’s star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player.

Wood (3-0) held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks.

German Marquez (1-2) walked in the first two runs and then allowed Brandon Belt’s two-run single.

PADRES 12, DIAMONDBACKS 3

PHOENIX (AP) – Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded triple during a six-run fifth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kim Ha-Seong each had two hits and two RBIs, and San Diego overcame starter Ryan Weathers’ early injury in a win over Arizona.

Machado’s triple capped a string of seven straight hits for the Padres, who got only one runner as far as second base in the first four innings against Arizona emergency starter Riley Smith (1-1).

Kim and Tatis had RBI singles in the fifth, Kim had his first career two-RBI game and Jake Cronenworth hit a pinch-homer for San Diego, which broke an 11-game losing streak at Chase Field. Jorge Mateo added a two-run homer in the ninth, his first in the majors.

Weathers, who entered with an 0.59 ERA, was replaced because of left arm soreness after pitching a scoreless first inning. Aaron Northcraft (1-0), the third of eight Padres’ pitchers, got his first major league victory.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jesus Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games, a tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley in the fourth.

Sandy Alcantara (1-2) gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings.

Zack Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.

TWINS 10, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Byron Buxton homered on the second pitch from Logan Allen (1-4) and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver homered twice and the Twins connected six times to end a four-game skid and win for the second time in 10 games..

Buxton’s AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen. Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438.

Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins opened a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches.

J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 2

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) – Erick Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits in six innings and Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer as Washington won in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut.

Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz (4-1), a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0.

Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason, went 0 for 4. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 missed time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.

Trea Turner had four hits for the Nationals.

RED SOX 1, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Christian Vazquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom (2-2).

Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.

Xander Bogaerts doubled off the left-center fence to open the second inning and one out later, Vazquez drove a shoulder-high 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph the other way into the right-center gap.

DeGrom struck out nine and walked one in six innings of three-hit ball. His 0.51 ERA is the best for a Mets pitcher through five starts, and his 59 strikeouts match Nolan Ryan in 1978 for the most in major league history over the first five starts in a season.

Matt Barnes struck out all three batters in the ninth for his sixth save, sealing Boston’s first shutout this season.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Domingo German (2-2) won his second straight start allowing three hits in seven innings and combining with Michael King on a four-hitter.

Mike Ford put the Yankees ahead in the second inning with his second home run in 16 at-bats this season, and Gio Urshela made it 5-0 with a three-run homer in the four-run third. Clint Frazier hit his first home run in 69 plate appearances this season.

New York has won five of seven and at 11-13 is two games .under .500 for the first time since the Yankees were 5-7.

Dean Kremer (0-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RAYS 2, ATHLETICS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Glasnow (3-1) struck out 10 and gave up five hits in seven innings, dealing Oakland its third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.

Diego Castillo got two outs for his sixth save.

Mike Zunino hit his fifth homer in the two-run fifth off Cole Irvin (2-3), when Manuel Margot singled in a run.

BRAVES 10, CUBS 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, and Huascar Ynoa (2-1) gave up four hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Ynoa also hit his first big league home run, helping Atlanta win its third straight.

Chicago was shut out for the second consecutive night and has lost five in a row.

Freddie Freeman had four hits.

Kyle Hendricks (1-3) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing three home runs as his ERA rose to 7.54. He has allowed 10 homers in 22 2/3 innings this season – seven of the home runs in the first inning.

ROYALS 9, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs as Kansas City improved to a major league-best 15-8.

Soler’s doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings.

Kyle Zimmer (2-0) got the last two outs of the fifth, and Josh Staumont retired four straight batters for third save.

Mitch Keller (1-3) walked five in 2 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and needed 83 pitches to get seven outs.

ANGELS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the win, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first off Dane Dunning (1-1).

Rodriguez (2-0) entered to begin the third inning after Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits, including two-out RBI singles by Nate Lowe and Willie Calhoun. The 22-year-old right-hander walked none and allowed only a one-out single to Adolis Garcia, his final batter in the sixth inning.

Four relievers combined for seven innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 5

HOUSTON (AP) – Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during an eighth-inning rally past Seattle.

Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss.

The Astros scored four times in the eighth without an extra-base hit. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero (2-1) with one out. An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder’s choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel.

Will Vest came in and walked Castro, and Jose Altuve followed with a sacrifice fly.

Joe Smith (1-1) struck out one in a scoreless eighth. Ryne Stanek worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

