Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LeTourneau 102-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer's team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.