2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Northwestern vs. Auburn
January 01 2021 12:00 pm

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LeTourneau 102-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past LeTourneau 102-57 on Tuesday night.

Kensmil hit 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (1-0). DeAndre Heckard added 15 points and Roti Ware had 13 points.

John Argue had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Yellow Jackets.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

More Home Page Top Stories