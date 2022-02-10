Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin past Chicago St. 81-61

CHICAGO (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 19 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 on Thursday night.

Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (16-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Calvin Solomon added 10 points. David Kachelries had six assists.

Bryce Johnson had 15 points for the Cougars (6-18, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points as did Brandon Betson.

