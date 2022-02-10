Kendrick, Stanton join MLB executive council, Reinsdorf off

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country’s president at a military air base that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Stoltenberg, who met with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and other officials at the southeast Mihail Kogalniceanu air base near the Black Sea, said that “there is a risk of armed conflict in Europe.”