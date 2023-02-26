ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Kirill Kaprizov scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, completing a natural hat trick and lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 for the Wild, who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

Mathieu Olivier and Liam Foudy scored for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins made 42 saves.

The Wild have earned points in eight of their previous nine games (6-1-2), but their offense has been sputtering, averaging just 1.7 goals over their previous 10 contests.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Auston Matthews had two goals and Mark Giordano scored in his first game back in Seattle since being traded to Toronto last season.

Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and John Tavares also scored. Mitchell Marner had three assists; William Nylander and Michael Bunting had two each. Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

Vince Dunn scored for Seattle. Phillip Grubauer started and gave up four goals on 21 shots before he was replaced early in the second period by Martin Jones, who had 11 saves.

PENGUINS 7, LIGHTNING 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby started a second-period surge and helped the Penguins win their second straight following a four-game losing streak

Crosby’s power-play goal with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period broke a 2-2 tie and started a sequence in which Pittsburgh scored five goals in 4:27, the second-fastest five goals scored in team history. Pittsburgh’s outburst highlighted a six-goal second period.

Crosby scored his 26th goal of the season and became the first active player – and 14th in NHL history – to record 13 or more 70-point seasons. Evgeni Malkin scored his 23rd goal and added an assist, while Drew O’Connor, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Jason Zucker and Brian Dumoulin also scored for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 23rd goal of the season and became the fastest to 700 career points in franchise history. Brayden Point scored his 36th of the season and Anthony Cirelli his ninth for the Lightning, who have lost four of their last six overall. Brian Elliott made 29 saves.

RANGERS 5, KINGS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves and the New York Rangers ended a four-game losing streak.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, Alexis Lafreniere also scored and Adam Fox had two assists for New York.

Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period, leaving the Rangers with just five defensemen the remainder of the game.

Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal late in the second period, Matt Roy scored early in the third and Phillip Danault had two assists for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Quick stopped four of seven shots for Los Angeles before being pulled after Trocheck’s second goal late in the second period. He was replaced by Pheonix Copley, who had 12 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Semyon Varlamov picked up a shutout with a 23-save effort and the New York Islanders handed Winnipeg its third straight loss.

Bo Horvat scored a short-handed goal, and Alexander Romanov, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech also scored for New York.

David Rittich stopped 20 shots for Winnipeg.

SABRES 7, CAPITALS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Dylan Cozens had the first three-goal game of his career and added an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight.

Buffalo had 12 players register at least a point, including Tage Thompson, with his team-leading 40th goal. Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in a game the Sabres broke open by scoring four times in a seven-minute span in the second period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 33rd goal and registered his 1,467th career point to tie Stan Mikita for 16th on the NHL list. Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie had a goal an assist apiece, and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals.

Darcy Kuemper was yanked after allowing five goals on 19 shots with 9:53 left in the second period. He was replaced by Charlie Lindgren, who allowed two goals on 18 shots.

PREDATORS 6, COYOTES 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Roman Josi scored two goals Sunday night and the Nashville Predators won their third in a row, beating the Arizona Coyotes 6-2.

Juuse Saros stopped 26 shots for the Predators, who are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings. Connor Ingram, who broke into the NHL with Nashville, had 28 saves for Arizona.

Yakov Trenin, Matt Duchene, Tommy Novak and Cody Glass had the other Nashville goals. Duchene’s goal was his 18th, one behind injured Filip Forsberg for the team lead.

