ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal it.

Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at 7:56 of the third for his sixth goal of the season and second in two games.

It came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.

Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon had two assists.

Boston was without captain Patrice Bergeron, who will be out at least two games due to the risk of infection in a previous arm injury.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bruins.

LIGHTNING 4, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Victor Hedman scored twice to lead Tampa Bay over Seattle.

Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip – their longest of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league.

Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of six and 12 of 14. Gourde, who played six seasons for Tampa Bay before being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, also took over the Kraken team lead with 36 points.

Phillip Grubauer made 35 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots and Columbus topped Ottawa to extend its winning streak to three games.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Blue Jackets (31-27-3).

Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves. Ottawa (21-34-5) has lost three straight.

FLAMES 6, DEVILS 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists to lead Calgary past New Jersey.

Dillon Dube added a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Dawson Mercer, P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four.

Nico Daws allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Jon Gillies, who made 19 saves.

The game was tied at 2 before the Flames scored three goals in a span of 3:29 in the second period.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports