Kahun scores 27 seconds into OT, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL (AP)Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kahun went backhand to forehand on a feed from Leon Draisaitl to beat goalie Cayden Primeau, spoiling the Canadiens’ regular-season finale.

Edmonton also beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night on Connor McDavid’s goal. Kahun was surprised it was him, and not McDavid, sent out with Draisaitl in overtime Wednesday.

”Of course, I was thinking my game was probably over,” Kahun said. ”When Coach said I was going out with Drais I was a little bit surprised. I’m very happy for the opportunity and obviously very happy that it went that way.”

The Oilers will finish the regular season at home Saturday against Vancouver, then face Winnipeg in the playoffs.

”We’ve got one more game here to keep building and preparing for next week,” Alex Chiasson said. ”Everyone that’s going into Game 1, you want everyone to feel good about where they’re at. That’s what needs to happen to be successful.”

Draisaitl, Chaisson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 26 saves. McDavid had two assists to push his NHL-leading points total to 104 in 55 games.

Tyson Barrie also had two assists for the Oilers to take the scoring lead among NHL defenseman with 48, one more than the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox.

”Sloppy, nobody got hurt and we got two points, so other than that it was good,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for Montreal, Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Primeau stopped 18 shots. The Canadiens will face North Division champion Toronto in the playoffs.

Montreal secured the fourth and final playoff berth in the North Division with Monday’s overtime point. The Canadiens went 16-16-6 under coach Dominique Ducharme after Claude Julien was fired in February.

”I really believe that we will have time to prepare now for the playoffs,” Ducharme said. ”I think we’re going to be stronger because of everything we went through this year.”