On Episode 51, Kevin Powell is joined by Mike Berman from NBC Chicago. They talk about the Bears’ impressive win over the Patriots, the play of Justin Fields and look ahead to Sunday’s matchup against Dallas.
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
On Episode 51, Kevin Powell is joined by Mike Berman from NBC Chicago. They talk about the Bears’ impressive win over the Patriots, the play of Justin Fields and look ahead to Sunday’s matchup against Dallas.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now