Just how well do Bucs, Chiefs fans know their teams?

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — The NFL is allowing 22,000 fans into Raymond James Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl, and with the big game being in Tampa, a lot of people were already there.

The Super Bowl is a big commitment for fans, financially and time-wise, and this year there’s an added strain of attending a big event during a pandemic. It’s also different since so many Buccaneer fans are already in town.

But just how well do these die-hard fans know their teams? We hit the streets in Tampa to find out.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular