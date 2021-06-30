Judge, Sánchez power Yankees past Ohtani, Angels 11-5

NEW YORK (AP)Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York’s star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.

Judge and Sanchez each homered as New York set a season high for runs.

Ohtani cleared the right field fence with a pair of scorching, low drives that pushed his major league-most total to 28. Jose Iglesias also homered for the Angels, a two-run drive in the second inning.

Sanchez hit a solo shot in the first inning for his 14th of the season, and Judge’s two-run shot in the second was his team-leading 18th. Both homers came off Andrew Heaney (4-6), who was charged with seven runs in three-plus innings.

Jameson Taillon (3-4) was credited with a win despite allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings, pushing his ERA to 5.43.

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Muncy homered, Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and Los Angeles swept a two-game series against San Francisco.

Chris Taylor had a two-run single in the first inning of the fifth consecutive victory for the defending World Series champions, who chased Giants ace Kevin Gausman after five innings and won despite getting just three hits.

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the seventh for the Giants, who have lost three straight for the first time since the Dodgers swept them in San Francisco on May 21-23.

Buehler (8-1) didn’t allow an earned run while striking out seven. He outpitched Gausman (8-2) who gave up three hits and five walks.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and Philadelphia held on to beat Miami.

Velasquez (3-2) allowed singles to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jon Berti, struck out seven and retired the last 13 batters he faced.

Marlins rookie lefty Trevor Rogers (7-5) gave up two runs on two hits, striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer for Miami.

NATIONALS 4, RAYS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and Washington beat Tampa Bay for its third straight win, moving above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill’s first pitch 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run – all in June.

Juan Soto had a two-run drive, and Victor Robles added a solo homer in the second off Hill (6-3).

Joe Ross (5-7) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings for his third win in his four outings.

Brad Hand allowed Mike Zunino’s 17th homer leading off the ninth, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

BLUE JAYS 9, MARINERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and Toronto beat Seattle.

The Blue Jays had 15 hits – with all nine starters getting at least one.

Semien had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning – his 19th. He also had a two-run double.

Vladimir Guerrero had two hits. The Blue Jays also got two hits apiece from Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bichette,.

Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (6-3) struck out 10 while giving up five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings.

Ty France hit a tying three-run homer in the sixth for the Mariners. Rafael Montero (5-3) gave up four hits in the sixth inning.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 6

BOSTON (AP) – J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Boston outlasted slumping Kansas City.

The Red Sox won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday.

Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor and Ryan O’Hearn homered for the Royals, who lost their seventh straight.

Yacksel Rios (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Jake Brentz (2-1) took the loss.

METS 4, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) – James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and New York beat Atlanta.

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off New York starter Tylor Megill for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who fell 5+ games back in the division.

Drew Smith (3-1) earned the win after facing five batters in the sixth. Edwin Diaz recorded his 17th save in 18 chances.

Minter (1-3) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 7, TWINS 6

CHICAGO (AP) – Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs in his major league debut, helping Lucas Giolito and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Leury Garcia also drove in two runs as Chicago increased its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland after the Indians’ matchup with Detroit was postponed by rain. The White Sox had dropped seven of nine.

Giolito (6-5) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his first win in a month. He surrendered a two-run drive to Josh Donaldson on his fifth pitch of the game.

Liam Hendriks earned his 21st save.

Kenta Maeda (3-3) was charged with seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He issued five walks, matching a career high, and struck out four.

CARDINALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Carlos Martinez ended a seven-start winless streak, Nolan Arenado broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and St. Louis beat Arizona for its first consecutive wins in two weeks.

Martinez (4-9) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. Alex Reyes pitched two innings for his 19th save in 19 chances, finishing a six-hitter.

Arizona lost its third straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak.

Caleb Smith (2-4) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings while striking out eight.

ROCKIES 8, PIRATES 0

DENVER (AP) – German Marquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning in Colorado’s win over Pittsburgh.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum.

Tom reached when lined an 0-1 knuckle-curve into right field. Michael Perez then grounded into a double play and Adam Frazier grounded out

Marquez (7-6) struck out five and walked one, throwing 65 of 92 pitches for strikes in his fourth complete game and second shutout in 123 starts.

Chase DeJong (0-3) allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings.

Elias Diaz homered for the second time in two games, a solo shot in the three-run fifth.

PADRES 5, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Tommy Pham homered, San Diego relievers pitched four scoreless innings and the Padres outlasted Cincinnati for their 10th win in 11 games.

Jake Cronenworth had a run-scoring triple in the first and came home on Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly. Pham drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second and hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Jesse Winker’s 19th homer, a two-run drive to right-center in the fifth off Nabil Crismatt, get the Reds within a run, but they went 1 for 16 with 10 strikeouts after that.

Emilio Pagan (4-0) struck out the side in the eighth inning and Mark Melancon earned his major league-leading 25th save in 28 chances.

Tony Santillan (1-2) gave up two runs and six hits in three innings for the Reds. Tucker Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama drove in runs for Cincinnati.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brandon Woodruff pitched another gem and Milwaukee made the most of its two hits, hanging on to edge Chicago for a season-high seventh straight win.

The Brewers extended their NL Central lead to five games. The second-place Cubs lost their fifth in a row.

Milwaukee managed to win with just an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the first inning and an RBI single by Jace Peterson in the fourth. Both runs were walked aboard by Zach Davies (5-5), making his first start against his former team.

Woodruff (7-3) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out eight. Josh Hader finished for his 20th save in 20 opportunities.

ORIOLES 13, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Cedric Mullins homered among his four hits, Austin Hays and Maikel Franco had three RBIs each, and Baltimore broke open the game late.

The game was tied with two outs in the seventh inning when Ryne Stanek replaced Ralph Garza Jr. (0-2) and Mullins greeted him with an RBI double to put the Orioles on top 4-3. Ramon Urias and Austin Wynns hit two-run homers in the ninth inning.

Anthony Santander added a solo homer in a five-run eighth to help the Orioles to their second victory over the Astros after being swept by them at home last week.

Abraham Toro drove in three runs for the Astros, who have dropped three in a row and four of five following an 11-game winning streak.

Australian rookie Alexander Wells (1-0) allowed four hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first major league win in his second game.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Joey Gallo homered twice to give him 18 on the season, putting Texas ahead with his sixth-inning drive, and Nick Solak added a late two-run shot in a win over Oakland.

Mike Foltynewicz (2-7) struck out six and walked one over seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits to win for the first time in 11 starts.

Jed Lowrie and Mitch Moreland homered in the ninth against closer Ian Kennedy, who then finished for his 14th save in 15 chances.

Matt Chapman homered in the first to extend his career-best hitting streak to 16 games and Ramon Laureano hit an RBI double in the fourth for the A’s.

Gallo tied it in the fourth then put Texas ahead with his second homer in the sixth against right-hander James Kaprielian (4-2).

—

