NEW YORK (AP)Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings. Given another time up during an eight-run eighth inning, Judge walked on four pitches from rookie Eric Stout as the sellout crowd of 46,175 booed loudly.

Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each. Torres homered twice in the eighth inning, raising his season total to 23.

Luis Severino (6-3) returned from a strained right lat muscle that had sidelined him since July 13 and allowed one run and two hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Pirates rookie Roansy Contreras (5-5) struck out a career-high 10, allowing six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

PADRES 1, CARDINALS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Blake Snell held St. Louis hitless until Albert Pujols beat the shift for a single with two outs in the seventh inning and San Diego beat NL Central-leading St. Louis.

Snell (8-9) allowed two hits in seven innings on 117 pitches and struck out 13 to tie his career high. The left-hander’s brilliant effort carried the Padres to their fifth straight win and extended the rotation’s scoreless streak to 27 2/3 innings.

The Padres have shut out the Cardinals in the first two games of the three-game series, keeping Pujols at 698 career homers. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save.

Miles Mikolas (11-13) allowed an unearned run on three hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

BREWERS 6, METS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list and Milwaukee beat NL East-leading New York.

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season for the Brewers, who are chasing Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card berth.

The Mets maintained a one-game division lead over Atlanta.

Mark Canha was hit by pitches twice and Luis Guillorme once, giving New York a big league record 106 hit batters this season.

Walker (12-5) had allowed only four runners before Adames homered leading off the sixth.

Adrian Houser allowed three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Hoby Milner, Trevor Gott (3-2), Brad Boxberger, Brent Suter and Cousins combined for one-hit relief in the Brewers’ ninth shutout this season.

GUARDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Steven Kwan homered among his three hits and Triston McKenzie struck out 13 as Cleveland moved closer to its first AL Central title since 2018.

Kwan had hits in each of his first three at-bats, capped by his fifth homer of the season on the first pitch of the fourth inning from Chicago’s Lance Lynn (7-6) .

The Guardians have won seven of eight.

McKenzie (11-11) gave up two runs and six hits while matching his career high by pitching eight innings.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) – Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and Washington stopped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which remained one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Meneses put Washington up 3-2 with his 10th homer, a 420-foot drive to left for the 30-year-old rookie. Chavez (0-2) worked two-thirds of an inning.

Andres Machado (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth, Carl Edwards Jr. escaped a jam in the eighth and Kyle Finnegan pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 15 chances.

PHILLIES 4, BLUE JAYS 3, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, to rally Philadelphia past Toronto.

J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings.

Adam Cimber (10-6) loaded the bases in the ninth with a walk and a hit batter before Vierling’s hit.

Andrew Bellatti (4-3) worked out of a jam in the 10th for the Phillies.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Madison Bumgarner tossed six innings of one-hit ball, giving the former World Series MVP his first win in nearly two months, and Arizona beat Los Angeles.

Bumgarner (7-15) beat the Dodgers for the first time as a Diamondback and the first time since Sept. 23, 2017, when he was with San Francisco.

The left-hander retired the first nine batters and 13 of the first 14 he faced in his 40th career start against the Dodgers. He gave up one run, struck out five and walked one in his first victory since July 23 against Washington.

Bumgarner allowed just two baserunners.

Corbin Carroll doubled in three runs and Christian Walker drove in two more for Arizona, which also led 5-1 on Monday only to have the Dodgers rally in the eighth and win 6-5.

ORIOLES 8, TIGERS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore avoided its first-ever season sweep by Detroit.

The Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers dating to last season. Baltimore moved within four games of Seattle for the AL’s third and final wild card.

Lyles (11-11) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks, throwing 94 pitches. His previous complete game occurred on Sept. 30, 2012, for Houston against Milwaukee.

Matt Manning (2-3) allowed five runs, three earned, with four strikeouts and a career-tying-high five walks over 5 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innings and AL West champion Houston completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay.

McCullers (4-1) gave up two runs, six hits, two walks and had eight strikeouts.

Tucker drilled his 29th homer into the right-center field stands off Brooks Raley (1-2).

Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 30th save in 34 chances.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort.

ATHLETICS 2, MARINERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by stumbling Seattle, which was shut down again by last-place Oakland.

The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore.

Pinch-hitter Vimael Machin hit an RBI double in the seventh and Tony Kemp added a run-scoring single later that inning against Erik Swanson (2-1).

James Kaprielian (4-9) allowed two hits and struck out six with one walk over seven scoreless innings to outduel left-hander Robbie Ray.

Domingo Acevedo finished for his fourth save.

GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) – Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in San Francisco’s win over Colorado.

Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero hit a ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win.

Webb (14-9) showed no signs of fatigue in retiring his first 11 batters. Webb then hit C.J. Cron with a 1-0 fastball. Webb didn’t allow another runner until Sean Bouchard, Colorado’s No. 9 batter, hit a liner up the middle.

German Marquez (8-12) allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings as Colorado lost its third straight.

REDS 5, RED SOX 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and Cincinnati beat Boston at home for the first time since June 13, 2008.

India drove in the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth. The Reds had lost eight straight at home to Boston in their infrequent interleague meetings.

Chase Anderson (2-3) gave up three hits and one run with no walks in five innings, earning his second straight win in his fifth start of the season.

Connor Seabold (0-3) threw four wild pitches and hit a batter in five innings while allowing six hits and four runs.

ROYALS 5, TWINS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day and Kansas City beat fast-fading Minnesota.

Daniel Lynch allowed two runs on four hits over four shaky innings before giving way to the Kansas City bullpen. Anthony Misiewicz (1-1) and three other relievers got the ball to Scott Barlow, who pitched around an error in the ninth for his second save in as many nights and 23rd on the year.

Bailey Ober (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings for the Twins, who have lost six of seven.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rookie Josh Smith homered over the fence for the first time and Texas beat Los Angeles.

Smith’s only other round-tripper was inside the park at Globe Life Field against Oakland in July.

Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward extended their hitting streaks to seven games in the first when Ohtani singled and Ward followed with his 19th home run for a 2-0 Angels lead.

Dane Dunning (4-8) didn’t allow another run and struck out eight in five innings.

Adolis Garcia had a sacrifice fly in the first and tiebreaking RBI double in the third off Angels starter Tucker Davidson (2-7).

CUBS 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) – Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Chicago rallied to beat Miami.

Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs, who had only four hits.

Down 3-1, the Cubs scored three in the eighth without a hit against Marlins relievers Steven Okert (5-5) and Dylan Floro.

Keegan Thompson (10-5) pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports