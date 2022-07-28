FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore will be loaned to Mexico’s Puebla for the rest of the year by Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution.

”Jozy initiated that loan,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said Thursday.

Altidore, 32, was acquired from Toronto in February and has one goal in four starts and 13 substitute appearances.

He scored 62 goals in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto. Altidore also has played for the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Villarreal (2008, 2010-11), Xerez (2009), Hull (2009-10), Bursaspor (2011), AZ Alkmaar (2011-13) and Sunderland (2013-15).

Altidore has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. from 2007-19, last appearing in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year and is married to 2017 U.S. Open tennis women’s singles champion Sloane Stephens.

