Jones, Williams lead No. 6 Stanford past Wash State 77-49

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Anna Wilson scored only three points in No. 6 Stanford’s 77-49 win over Washington State on Friday, but coach Tara VanDerveer said she made a huge impact on the game.

Wilson held Pac-12 leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker to two points, 17 below her season average.

”Anna Wilson’s defense was phenomenal,” VanDerveer said. ”She’s a lockdown defender. … Her defense really sets the tone for our team.”

Hayley Jones and Kiana Williams each scored 16 points as Stanford improved to 69-0 against Washington State in the series that dates to 1983. Jones also had six rebounds and five assists.

Ashten Prechtel added 11 points for Stanford (14-2, 11-2 Pac-12), which has won three straight since suffering a pair of losses that knocked them out of the top spot in the Top 25.

”She’s a shooter out there,” VanDerveer said of Prechtel, who made all three of her 3-point attempts.

”Our 3-point shooting was really good this afternoon,” VanDerveer said, after her team made nine of 19 from 3-point range and shot 52.5% for the game.

Bella Murekatete scored a career-high 17 points for Washington State (8-6, 6-6), which was undone by 33% shooting. Ula Motuga added 10 points.

The teams played back-to-back games in Pullman because local COVID-19 protocols have prevented Stanford from playing home games for two months. Stanford beat Washington State 71-49 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinal will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado.

Stanford scored the final four baskets of the first quarter to take a 22-15 lead. Washington State was scoreless in the last four minutes of the quarter, and Stanford sank 10 of its first 16 shots.

Stanford’s last three baskets of the second quarter were 3-pointers as the Cardinal used a 9-1 closing run to take a 40-27 lead at halftime. Washington State was dogged by 36.7% shooting and 10 turnovers.

Murekatete scored the first nine points of the third for Washington State as the Cougars cut Stanford’s lead to 45-36, prompting the Cardinal to call a timeout.

”I thought we were flat in the beginning of the third quarter,” VanDerveer said. ”That’s the time to play our best. The timeout was to get everyone’s attention.”

Stanford closed the third with a 12-5 run and Lexie Hull’s basket at the buzzer gave the Cardinal a 57-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinal opened the fourth with a 10-2 run.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Cardinal edged Washington State in the rebound battle 35-32, had 10 blocked shots and hounded the Cougars into 19 turnovers.

ON THE BRINK

Cameron Brink had five blocks for Stanford, along with five rebounds and six points.

BACK TO BACK

VanDerveer said it was not hard to motivate her team to play the Cougars again after Wednesday’s victory. ”We lost the second half Wednesday night,” she said. ”We know they are a good team.”

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: No team has shot over 41.5% against the Cardinal this season. The Cardinal are 33-0 in Pullman. Outside a 10-point overtime victory over the Cougars in 2015, the closest game between the two was a 71-67 Stanford win in 1987.

Washington State: This was the first time in program history that WSU has hosted the same school in back-to-back conference games. This was the Cougars’ seventh game against a ranked team this season. Leger-Walker was limited to six points on Wednesday, and in Friday’s two-point outing she missed all six of her shots from the field.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays at Washington on Sunday. ”So far we are on track to have a great weekend,” VanDerveer said.

Washington State hosts No. 5 UCLA on Friday.

