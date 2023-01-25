CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had 19 points in Southern Illinois’ 68-64 win over Murray State on Tuesday night.

Jones added five rebounds for the Salukis (17-5, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds and five assists. Xavier Johnson finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding six assists and four steals.

The Racers (11-10, 6-5) were led in scoring by Brian Moore Jr., who finished with 19 points and two steals. Rob Perry added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State. Jamari Smith also had 15 points and two steals.

Jones scored 11 points in the first half for Southern Illinois, who led 34-30 at halftime. Southern Illinois pulled off the victory after a 15-2 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 40-30 with 15:33 remaining in the half. Domask scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Southern Illinois plays Sunday against Illinois State on the road, while Murray State hosts Missouri State on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.