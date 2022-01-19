Jones scores 14 to carry S. Illinois past Indiana St. 63-55

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had 14 points and six rebounds as Southern Illinois topped Indiana State 63-55 on Wednesday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added 11 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Xavier Bledson tied a season high with 21 points for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-4). Simon Wilbar added 11 points. Julian Larry had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick