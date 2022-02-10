Jones’ program-first triple-double carries DePaul to win

CHICAGO (AP)David Jones had the first triple-double in program history with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to lift DePaul to an 82-74 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Nick Ongenda had 16 points for DePaul (12-10, 3-9 Big East Conference). Courvoisier McCauley added 14 points. Brandon Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds. DePaul posted a season-high 20 assists.

DePaul was tied when it scored 26 unanswered points – part of a 33-2 run – to lead 75-49 with 4:35 to go.

Kaiden Rice had 24 points for the Hoyas (6-16, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Aminu Mohammed added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Donald Carey had 12 points.

