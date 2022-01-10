Johnson scores 17 to lead UIC past IUPUI 67-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 17 points and six assists as Illinois-Chicago edged past IUPUI 67-65 on Monday night.

Filip Skobalj hit a 3-pointer to give the Flames a 63-60 lead with 39 seconds remaining and Johnson sealed the win with four free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Zion Griffin had 15 points for Illinois-Chicago (5-8, 1-3 Horizon League). Jace Carter added 11 points.

Bakari LaStrap had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached seven games. B.J. Maxwell added 10 points. Jonah Carrasco had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick